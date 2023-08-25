Lily Annabelle Boudreau was born Aug. 22, 2023, at the Family Birthing Center of Memorial Hospital in North Conway to Chris Boudreau and Kelly Sullivan of Madison. She weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces.
