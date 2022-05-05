LiLiane Denise Winch was born to Ryan amd Emilie Winch of North Conway, N.H., on May 3, 2022, at the Family Birthing Center in Memorial Hospital in North Conway. She weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces. She joins Chloe Winch, 1. The maternal grandparents are Philip Saleh and the late Denise Lauigene of Delray Beach, Fla. The paternal grandparents Cynthia and Tom Ehmett of North Conway and Jill Baron and Chris Winch of Albuquerque, N.M.
