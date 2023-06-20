Leonardo Michael Leary-Hanley was born to Cassidy Leary and Kevin Hanley of Conway, N.H., on June 17, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce. The grandparents are Kim and Kurt Bradbury of Ossipee, N.H.; and Joseph Hanley and Elizabeth Dauenhauer of Phoenix, Ariz. The great-grandparents are Rosemarie and Dwayne Wargo of Conway, N.H.; Michael Leary of Manchester, N.H.; and Harold Hanley of Worcester, Mass.

