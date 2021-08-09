Leonardo Marcelino Burkett was born to Tadd and Jennifer Burkett of North Conway, N.H., on Aug. 3, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway. He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces. He joins Santiago, 2½. The maternal grandparents are Isidro and Rosa Ortega. The paternal grandparents are Susan Burkett and the late Joseph Burkett.
Latest News
- N.H. man pleads guilty to threatening members of Congress, state legislator
- Wolfeboro PD adds Tesla to its fleet of cruisers
- 'River Dave' released from jail after cabin burns
- Disappearance baffled authorities for 43 years
- Eagles help N.H. to 21-0 Shrine win over Vermont
- Body in car likely woman missing since 1978
- Mackenzie Carr receives Damon O'Neal Scholarship
- 37-year-old man drowns in Echo Lake
Daily eReach Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Conway eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Conway Breaking News
Get the latest news first, with up to the minute coverage of local events. Signup Today!
Most Popular
Articles
- 18-year-old accused of brandishing knife at Kingswood
- Hikers’ cars clogging Hurricane Mt. Road
- Conway eyes STRs for safety issues
- Bid to make masks optional at Bartlett school fails
- Grand Jury Indicts eight individuals
- No town STR regs in the offing
- Obituary: Richard W. Merrill
- SAU 9 Re-Entry Committee meets on Zoom
- Memorial to require COVID vaccinations for employees
- Conway to tap Rescue funds for pickleball
Images
Videos
Commented
- Michael Corthell: Animals are always innocent and should not be killed (4)
- Annie Robbins: Will N.H. become the first Freedom Caucus anarchist utopia? (3)
- Michael Kerins: Look it up: Trump actually asked Georgia to 'find' more votes (3)
- Quddus Snyder: Blame the Trumpster muttonheads for continuing the pandemic (3)
- Conway eyes STRs for safety issues (2)
- Nicole Nordlund: The information exists therefore it could be true (2)
- New Conway parking program losing money (2)
- Sam Farrington: People not vaccinated pose threat as breeders of deadly variants (2)
- Graham Selby: Republican lawmakers, Trump, are not American patriots (2)
- Greg Wayland: Attack on Catholic priest was utterly gratuitous (2)
- Peter Elsemore: It is sad that so many have been suckered into the Big Lie (2)
- Jonna Carter: The girl from Ipanema (2)
- Robert Gillette: Steiner has no real evidence to support his claim (2)
- Rob Weaver: Stop publishing insults and name-calling of conservatives (2)
- Fryeburg Town Column: Fryeburg Rescue barbecue to be held Aug. 19 (1)
- Karen Porter: If you don't receive your tax refunds, advocate for yourself (1)
- Susan Richman: Carbon pricing plan would put money in pockets of Americans (1)
- Tim Scott: Our town (1)
- Woodburn sentenced to 60 days, will appeal (1)
- National Perspective: Trump Republicans eschew 11th Commandment (1)
- Steve Woodcock: Reading between the lines of the Republican budget (1)
- Sununu says no new restrictions even though COVID-19 numbers continue to climb (1)
- Sex-assault suspect ousted from Fla. dorm (1)
- Art Hamilton: Silly to lose tourist revenue because of a lack of bathrooms (1)
- Susan Rheault: Make the anti-vaccers pay for cost caused by Delta strain (1)
- Nancy Styffe: With new cell tower, I am most worried about the animals (1)
- Beth Metts: Shame on whoever maimed trees along Route (1)
- Kevin Ryan: Signing affidavit at the polls leaves room for error (1)
- Leo Fillion: Speeding drivers is turning New Hampshire into Massachusetts (1)
- Peter J. Thomas: Honor Trump's greatest accomplishment and get vaccinated (1)
- Livermore, never more (1)
- Conway parking program now 'in the black' (1)
- Obituary: Michael A. English (1)
- One airlifted after Route 16 crash in Chocorua (1)
- Steven H. Steiner: Problem of voter fraud in 2020 is obvious (1)
- STR owner responds to Conway with own claims (1)
- Engagement: Warren-Morales (1)
- Young Republican wants Pappas' seat (1)
- Jerry Knirk: Evaluating information (1)
- Obituary: Amy A. Holt (1)
- John Eric Hartman: To Q: We're all Americans and want what's best for all (1)
- Walter Davis: Masks and the Big Lie: more untruths from conservatives (1)
- Valley Republicans say they're serious about voter fraud (1)
- Tammy Shackford: Never got my stimulus or my tax refund (1)
- Ossipee Planning Board OK's Duncan Lake Road for pit (1)
- Moms say schools not flying 'Live Free or Die' flag (1)
- Bid to make masks optional at Bartlett school fails (1)
- Vaughn Roy: I stand by my previous statement (1)
- Dummer residents debate ATVs on town roads (1)
- Lorie Dunne: Proposed gas station in Effingham threatens groundwater, watershed (1)
- Quddus Snyder: Republicans hypocritical for not supporting Capitol police (1)
- Jerry Knirk: Hit pieces (1)
- Jeff Robinson: Our minimum wage makes N.H. poor place to live 298 (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.