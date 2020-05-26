Lennox Odin Erdel was born to Samantha Wrigley of Conway, N.H., and Jacob Erdel of Tamworth, N.H., on May 21, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces He joins Angel Cray, 9, and Jaxon Erdel, 2. The maternal grandparents are Linda Wrigley and Donald Wrigley. The paternal grandparents are Nicole Erdel and James Erdel.
