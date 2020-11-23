Layne Jack Papanikolau was born to Hillary J. and John A. Papanikolau of West Ossipee, N.H., at Family Birth Center at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H., on Nov. 19, 2020. He weighed 9 pounds, 1 ounce. The maternal grandparents are Kris and Tom Poole of Savannah, N.Y. The paternal grandparents are Betsy Spencer and Peter Coldwell of Moultonboro, N.H.
Latest News
- John Fuller gets $2,000 grant for indoor climbing wall
- 62 young racers take part in Conway Rec Turkey Trot
- Under $1m left of CARES Act funds, none for food stamps
- 'Journey to North Pole' patrons object to vouchers
- Jackson officers OK'd for rapid COVID tests
- Locke and Weaver earn their varsity letters
- Selectmen to discuss short-term rentals Tuesday
- Obituary: Ralph E. Gushee
Daily eReach Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Conway eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Conway Breaking News
Get the latest news first, with up to the minute coverage of local events. Signup Today!
Most Popular
Articles
- Governor issues mask mandate for N.H.
- Ossipee and Conway have different approaches on COVID-19
- Obituary: Cheryl S. Page
- At least 25 infected at Wolfeboro church
- 'Paranoid' drug dealer hid out at local hotel
- Longtime Gibson Center director stepping down
- Obituary: Erin Finney
- Brett School reports first COVID case; Pine Tree has two
- Police talk suspect out of bathroom
- Local chef shows his chops on TV's 'Chopped'
Images
Videos
Commented
- Quddus Snyder: Once Trump loses I intend to call out his supporters publicly (9)
- Eugene M.Long: Put a gun manufacturer in underutilized Kennett High School (7)
- Patricia Lovejoy: Trump supporters don't really know what he's doing, saying (6)
- Tom McLaughlin: Will It Happen Again? (5)
- Jessica Bellamy: We can decarbonize our economy simply by going vegan (5)
- Randy Hilman: Trumpeters haven't learned that it is 'the pandemic, stupid' (4)
- Michael Knudson: If Biden is elected the Communinst Chinese will run our country (4)
- Paul Schuepp: Conway Daily Sun can do better than promote fake news (4)
- Larry Winefield: Payback including seeing Trump in chains and orange jumpsuit (3)
- Jonathan H. Smith: Vote GOP if you don't want government telling you what to do (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.