Layla Grace Gammon was born to Natalie (Libby) Gammon and Christopher Gammon of Bartlett, N.H., on May 22, 2022, in Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces. She joins Jameson, 2. The maternal grandparents are Carolyn and David Libby of Bartlett. The paternal grandparents are Faith and Dana Gammon of Parsonsfield, Maine.

