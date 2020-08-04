Kyra Leigh Potter was born to Alyssa Edson of Conway, N.H., and Nicholas Potter of Berlin, N.H., on July 27, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 10 pound, 2 ounces. She joins Skye, 4, and Maverick, 1. The grandparents are Tracy Leavitt of Center Conway, N.H., and Kristine Mcdade Baker of Maidstone, Vt. The great-grandparents are Karen Menard of Conway and Charlotte Morin of Berlin.

