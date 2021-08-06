Kyra Anne Graves was born to Allie Brewster and Talor Graves of Center Conway, N.H., on July 14, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce. She joins Caiden Graves, 5, and Mabel Graves. 8. The maternal grandparents are Judith and Rob Brewster. The paternal grandparents are Valencia Jackson and Mitchell Graves. The paternal great-grandmother is Gloria Graves.

