Kyra Anne Graves was born to Allie Brewster and Talor Graves of Center Conway, N.H., on July 14, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce. She joins Caiden Graves, 5, and Mabel Graves. 8. The maternal grandparents are Judith and Rob Brewster. The paternal grandparents are Valencia Jackson and Mitchell Graves. The paternal great-grandmother is Gloria Graves.
Latest News
- Author night supports camp for economically disadvantaged kids
- Detective series novelist to headline Evening with Maine Authors
- Becoming an Outdoors Woman registration now open
- Madison STR dicussion sidelined over COVID
- Fish and Game to bill unprepared hiker for rescue
- U.S. House candidate at Lobster Trap on Sunday
- Memorial Hospital COVID testing center to reopen Monday
- Art in the Park festival this weekend in N. Conway
Daily eReach Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Conway eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Conway Breaking News
Get the latest news first, with up to the minute coverage of local events. Signup Today!
Most Popular
Articles
- 18-year-old accused of brandishing knife at Kingswood
- Hikers’ cars clogging Hurricane Mt. Road
- Conway eyes STRs for safety issues
- Birth: Addison Marie Charles
- Grand Jury Indicts eight individuals
- Bid to make masks optional at Bartlett school fails
- No town STR regs in the offing
- Obituary: Richard W. Merrill
- SAU 9 Re-Entry Committee meets on Zoom
- Margarita Grill restaurant closes, on market for sale
Images
Videos
Commented
- Michael Corthell: Animals are always innocent and should not be killed (4)
- Annie Robbins: Will N.H. become the first Freedom Caucus anarchist utopia? (3)
- Michael Kerins: Look it up: Trump actually asked Georgia to 'find' more votes (3)
- Quddus Snyder: Blame the Trumpster muttonheads for continuing the pandemic (3)
- Nicole Nordlund: The information exists therefore it could be true (2)
- New Conway parking program losing money (2)
- Sam Farrington: People not vaccinated pose threat as breeders of deadly variants (2)
- Graham Selby: Republican lawmakers, Trump, are not American patriots (2)
- Greg Wayland: Attack on Catholic priest was utterly gratuitous (2)
- Jonna Carter: The girl from Ipanema (2)
- Robert Gillette: Steiner has no real evidence to support his claim (2)
- Jerry Knirk: Criminalizing medical decisions (2)
- Fryeburg Town Column: Fryeburg Rescue barbecue to be held Aug. 19 (1)
- Karen Porter: If you don't receive your tax refunds, advocate for yourself (1)
- Susan Richman: Carbon pricing plan would put money in pockets of Americans (1)
- Conway eyes STRs for safety issues (1)
- Woodburn sentenced to 60 days, will appeal (1)
- Steve Woodcock: Reading between the lines of the Republican budget (1)
- Sex-assault suspect ousted from Fla. dorm (1)
- Art Hamilton: Silly to lose tourist revenue because of a lack of bathrooms (1)
- Susan Rheault: Make the anti-vaccers pay for cost caused by Delta strain (1)
- Bonnie Chehames: Reasons why all Democrats voted against the N.H. state budget (1)
- Nancy Styffe: With new cell tower, I am most worried about the animals (1)
- Brian Hebert: Removing tracks in Ossipee ends the possibility of future rail service (1)
- Soaring Eagles: KHS students go on glider rides (1)
- Beth Metts: Shame on whoever maimed trees along Route (1)
- Kevin Ryan: Signing affidavit at the polls leaves room for error (1)
- Leo Fillion: Speeding drivers is turning New Hampshire into Massachusetts (1)
- Peter J. Thomas: Honor Trump's greatest accomplishment and get vaccinated (1)
- Peter Elsemore: It is sad that so many have been suckered into the Big Lie (1)
- Livermore, never more (1)
- Obituary: Michael A. English (1)
- One airlifted after Route 16 crash in Chocorua (1)
- Steven H. Steiner: Problem of voter fraud in 2020 is obvious (1)
- STR owner responds to Conway with own claims (1)
- Rep. Glenn Cordelli: EFAs give low-income students options for schools (1)
- Engagement: Warren-Morales (1)
- Young Republican wants Pappas' seat (1)
- Jerry Knirk: Evaluating information (1)
- Obituary: Amy A. Holt (1)
- John Eric Hartman: To Q: We're all Americans and want what's best for all (1)
- Walter Davis: Masks and the Big Lie: more untruths from conservatives (1)
- Valley Republicans say they're serious about voter fraud (1)
- Tammy Shackford: Never got my stimulus or my tax refund (1)
- Ossipee Planning Board OK's Duncan Lake Road for pit (1)
- Moms say schools not flying 'Live Free or Die' flag (1)
- Bid to make masks optional at Bartlett school fails (1)
- Vaughn Roy: I stand by my previous statement (1)
- Dummer residents debate ATVs on town roads (1)
- Lorie Dunne: Proposed gas station in Effingham threatens groundwater, watershed (1)
- Quddus Snyder: Republicans hypocritical for not supporting Capitol police (1)
- Jerry Knirk: Hit pieces (1)
- Jeff Robinson: Our minimum wage makes N.H. poor place to live 298 (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.