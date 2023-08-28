Keaton Omari Hartford was born to Samantha Johnson and Tyler Hartford of Conway, N.H., on Aug. 24, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces. He joins Nevaeh, 14, Payton, 7, and Aniyah, 2. The grandparents are Tim and Terri Johnson of Madison, N.H.; and Wayne and Lynn Hartford of Conway. The great-grandparents are Barbra Moore of Sanford, Maine; and the late Gene Moore; the late Wayne Hartford Jr. and Cinnie Hartford of Conway.

