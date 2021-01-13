Katherine Elizabeth Campney was born to Andy and Sarah Campney of Harrison, Maine, on Jan. 10, 2021 at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces. The maternal grandparents are Leland and Linda King of Conway, N.H. The paternal grandparents are David Campney of Fort Dodge, Iowa, and Amy Winslow of Iowa City, Iowa. The maternal great-grandparents are Russell and Jean McConnell of Conway and Ruby King of Marietta, Okla. The paternal great-grandparents are Brian and Trudy Winslow of North Bridgton, Maine, and Lola Campney of Spencer, Iowa.

