Katherine Elizabeth Campney was born to Andy and Sarah Campney of Harrison, Maine, on Jan. 10, 2021 at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces. The maternal grandparents are Leland and Linda King of Conway, N.H. The paternal grandparents are David Campney of Fort Dodge, Iowa, and Amy Winslow of Iowa City, Iowa. The maternal great-grandparents are Russell and Jean McConnell of Conway and Ruby King of Marietta, Okla. The paternal great-grandparents are Brian and Trudy Winslow of North Bridgton, Maine, and Lola Campney of Spencer, Iowa.
Latest News
- NH Food Bank returning to Ossipee; volunteers needed
- Neighbors complain about drug rehab 'hotel'
- $4 admission mulled for Sherman Adams Building
- Scant details on who gets vaccine next
- Voters to see $1.3m bond for KHS windows
- Zoom evening of song, story to honor Dr. King on Jan. 18
- Saco River Medical Group receives top rural health clinic recognition
- Then & Now: A rather big house by the side of the road
Daily eReach Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Conway eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Conway Breaking News
Get the latest news first, with up to the minute coverage of local events. Signup Today!
Most Popular
Articles
- New Fryeburg police chief not certified
- 2 hikers survive falls in Tuckerman Ravine
- Parking fees coming to 3 Conway rec sites
- Locals give firsthand account of D.C. chaos
- Wolfeboro cook feels the heat on FOX's "Hell's Kitchen"
- Conway resident dies in Stark Road crash
- Sununu gets sworn in as protesters gather at State House
- N.H. officials outline who’s next to get COVID-19 vaccine
- Man killed in crash was loving father, master craftsman
- Obituary: Lauren Brooke Tresp
Images
Videos
Commented
- John Chase: President Trump won the election by a big amount (6)
- Locals give firsthand account of D.C. chaos (5)
- Paul Schuepp: President Trump was actually 'the Biggest Winner' (3)
- Tom McLaughlin: Fear worse than virus (3)
- Bartlett man charged with animal cruelty over truck incident (3)
- Christopher James Spinney: America, please wake up for the love of God (2)
- Susan Rheault: This is no Jimmy Stewart fantasy; taxpayers take hit (2)
- Tom McLaughlin: Indoctrinating our teachers (2)
- Parking fees coming to 3 Conway rec sites (2)
- Conway selectman bucks mask request (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.