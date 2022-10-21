Josephine Jean Quinn was born to Victoria Blaisdell and Matthew Quinn of Brownfield, Maine, on Oct. 18, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces. The maternal grandparents are Kelly Mcdaniel and the late Michael Coyne of Winslow, Maine. The paternal grandparents are Tracey C. Martin of Norway, Maine, and Matthew C. Quinn of Cape Elizabeth, Maine.
Get the paper in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Conway eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Latest News
- Review: Arts in Motion's ‘Young Frankenstein’ offers monstrous fun
- N.H. State Parks announce new director
- Hotel moratorium explored by planning board
- New hotels joining a long roster of lodgings
- Fryeburg's Hall of Excellence induction ceremony is Saturday
- 19th annual RiverFire draws crowds in Berlin
- Bipartisan candidate forums planned in Madison, Effingham, Freedom
- Sen. Shaheen tours under-construction rec path
Most Popular
Articles
- Changes coming to Fryeburg solar farm
- Gabbard, Bolduc draw crowd at NCCC
- Gabbard to stump with Bolduc Oct. 17 in North Conway
- The North-South Road turns 20
- Bolduc and Hassan pull no punches in first debate
- Fatal crash trial scheduled for June
- Carroll County Superior Court gets new judge
- Pitbull Pumba, who attacked Fryeburg selectman, euthanized
- Saco River crests at 9 feet from heavy rainfall
- Obituary: Eugene Peter Guinasso Jr.
Images
Videos
Commented
- Kenneth Bowers: Biden's reckless, clueless comments could lead us to nuclear war (4)
- Jeanne Wright: Exposing kids to vulgar Biden sign on Halloween sickens me (3)
- Michael Corthell: GOP political power emanates from one person, Donald Trump (3)
- Laura Slitt: Pigs deserve respect and admiration not pig scramble abuse (3)
- Jim Pietrangelo: Dems sacrifice our own people to help illegal immigrants (3)
- Eugene M. Long: Now is the time to send a leader, Don Bolduc, to Congress (2)
- Tom Dean: N.H. does not want another election denier, vote Maggie Hassan (2)
- Bolduc and Hassan pull no punches in first debate (2)
- Betsey Phillips: Vote for Democrats up and down the ballot (2)
- Suzanne Nelson: Join Tulsi Garbbard and ditch the failed, corrupt Democrat Party (2)
- Madison selectmen to crack down on STRs, again (2)
- Jonna Carter: The intrepid scientist (2)
- Bethe McBride: Dems use misinformation, exaggerations to fear monger (2)
- Conrad Bouchard: Lakes region native Bolduc would represent northern N.H. (2)
- Conway ZBA denies variance to Leavitt's (2)
- Geologist critiques proposed Effngham gas station (2)
- Mark Hounsell: The sanctity of life (1)
- Thomas Dougherty: Don Bolduc defends the defenseless against destroying them (1)
- Michael Corthell: Do women really want a far-right misogynist as their senator? (1)
- Pat Pustell: Stop Bolduc in the Senate from casting yes vote for abortion ban (1)
- Sally Hatch: The GOP does not manage the economy well, sows divisions (1)
- Vaughn Roy: Government aid should be a temporary thing (1)
- Ossipee: No more ducking dump scales (1)
- Ray S. Gilmore: Once and for all, let’s put an end to this chapter of Trumpism (1)
- Laura Slitt: Food we eat during fairs, holidays proving to be our death sentence (1)
- Gabbard to stump with Bolduc Oct. 17 in North Conway (1)
- Leavitt, Pappas trade political barbs in Conway debate (1)
- Planners conditionally OK revised Hilton Garden Inn (1)
- DOT told: Lower Route 16 speed limit (1)
- Tim Otterbach: Nearly 80 Dem political signs vandalized along Route 16 in Ossipee (1)
- Wharton Sinkler: Jack Hadam's disturbing screed prods people to greater rage (1)
- Art Micallef: Sen. Bradley changed on STR bill, but he still won't get my vote (1)
- Jefferson-Randolph NHDOT public informational meeting (1)
- N.H. Senate's STR bill to be discussed today (1)
- Nancy Martland: Senate needs Tucker's North Country experience (1)
- Mark Hounsell: Race for Conway's House seats opportunity demonstrate integrity (1)
- Richard Davis: Intervale rock maple and now airport hanger will soon be gone (1)
- Conway's finest: Town's first animal control officer retiring (1)
- Brenda Buzzell: Every 4H animal participant at Fryeburg Fair is a winner (1)
- North Conway Walgreens pharmacy tech honored (1)
- Jack T. Hadam: Apparently, I'm a fascist (1)
- Jennifer Holman: Cameras, fines would slow down Albany speeders (1)
- Bruce Borofsky: In this election, Dems offer best opportunity for sane future (1)
- Community Baptist Church of Whitefield hosts harvest supper (1)
- Mayor calls on residents to clean up messy lawns (1)
- Obituary: Conrad M. Deutsch (1)
- Lovell board to hear storage company appeal Thursday (1)
- Why Pustell, Smith are running for seat in Carroll District 5 (1)
- Sid Jones: State reps should be pitching idea of discount cards for locals (1)
- Fryeburg PFAS-removal system up and running (1)
- Town engineer suggests building moratorium (1)
- Dave Van Note: Don't vote for Bradley, if you care about your right to vote (1)
- Barsamian gets ZBA variance for 242-unit housing complex (1)
- Roderick Forsman: Vidoukis Park site of Berlin House Hotel (1)
- Sam Farrington: Solution to floundering Republicans is to vote them out Nov. 8 (1)
- Krystina Synder: Time to retire blatantly cruel fair events like pig scramble (1)
- Marsh rips opponent over 'extreme' voting record (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.