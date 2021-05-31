Joselyn Elyse Fontaine was born Friday, May 28, 2021, at the Family Birthing Center, Memorial Hospital in North Conway. She weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Her parents are Katrina and Adam Fontaine of Gorham.
She joins sibling Kendal Fontaine, 7.
Maternal grandparents are Terri and Ronnie Prime of North Conway.
Paternal grandparents are David and Holly Fontaine of Gorham.
Great-grandparents are Albert and Julie Prime of Keene and John and Anita Berry of Berlin.
