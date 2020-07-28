Jordan Rue Thomas was born to Mary Gale and Charles Thomas of Conway on July 26, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces. She joins Heather, 8, Dominic, 7, and Corey, 6.
