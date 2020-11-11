Joanna Wilder Girard was born to Courtney and Jonathan Girard of Milan, N.H., on Nov. 9, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces. She joins Rozlyn Kathryn Girard, 2½ years old. The maternal grandparents are Laurie and Rodger Blake of Berlin, N.H. The paternal grandparents are Cynthia and Ronald Girard of Berlin.
Latest News
- Highlights of committee's short-term rental proposals
- Auction set for LRGHealthcare’s assets
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock returns to more restrictive visitor rules
- ESSC set to hold 50th ski sale
- Knights of Columbus to hold blood drive in Fryeburg
- Boards mull short-term rental report
- NorDx adds on-demand COVID testing option
- Junior ski program hits a mogul due to pandemic
Daily eReach Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Conway eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Conway Breaking News
Get the latest news first, with up to the minute coverage of local events. Signup Today!
Most Popular
Articles
- Gorham paper mill files for bankruptcy
- Police report spate of car thefts in the county
- Bartlett resident: Take action on riverfront dump
- Obs shares news of Marty the cat's passing
- Head-on collision kills 2 in Ossipee
- Fryeburg could become outdoor recreation mecca
- Seybold retiring from Settlers Green come Dec. 31
- Tele-Talk question: Do you think New Hampshire should join Maine and Massachusetts in requiring masks to be worn in public?
- Conway police say driver struck, killed dog
- Huggins Hospital warns of increased local community transmission of COVID-19
Images
Videos
Commented
- Quddus Snyder: Once Trump loses I intend to call out his supporters publicly (9)
- Eugene M.Long: Put a gun manufacturer in underutilized Kennett High School (7)
- Patricia Lovejoy: Trump supporters don't really know what he's doing, saying (6)
- David M. Chamberlain: Q bares bottom, Marvel lays bare irresponsible journalism (6)
- Tom McLaughlin: Will It Happen Again? (5)
- Jessica Bellamy: We can decarbonize our economy simply by going vegan (5)
- 54 condos, apartments proposed on River Road (4)
- Randy Hilman: Trumpeters haven't learned that it is 'the pandemic, stupid' (4)
- Michael Knudson: If Biden is elected the Communinst Chinese will run our country (4)
- Mike DiGregorio: Trump and his chaos are better than 'creepy Joe' (4)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.