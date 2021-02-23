Jaxson James Sampson was born to Taylor Disilva and Jeffery Sampson of Sanford, Maine, on Feb. 19, 2021, on Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 8 pounds 9 ounces. He joins Abel Buchikos and Hayden Daniels. The grandparents are Kendra DiSilva, Albert DiSilva and Joan Ritterbach.
