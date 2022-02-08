Jaxon Michael Dana was born to Laura Richardi and Kevin Dana of Conway, N.H., on Feb. 1, 2022, at the Family Birthing Center at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces.
