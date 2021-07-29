Jaxon James Day was born to Colby Emery and Hunter Day of Fryeburg, Maine, on July 9, 2021, at the Family Birth Center at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces. He joins sister, Ryelynn Amelia Day, 2. The maternal grandparents are Andy Emery and Ryan Cassidy of Glen, N.H. The paternal grandparents are Edie Day and James Day of Lovell, Maine. The maternal great-grandparent are Jimi Emery of Glen and Ellen Emery (great-aunt) of Glen. The paternal great-grandparents are Jenny Severy and Danny Severy of Fryeburg, Maine, and Anita Day of Fryeburg. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.