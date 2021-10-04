Jaimeigh Ruth Young was born to Kacy Sylvain and Adam Young of Tamworth, N.H., on Sept. 21, 2021, at the Birthing Center at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 8 pounds. The great-grandparents are Robin Young and Philip Young of Conway, N.H., and Tonya Jones and Roy Sylvain of Tamworth
