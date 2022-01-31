Jackson William McDonald was born to Samantha and Connor McDonald of Madison, N.H., on Jan. 27, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces. The maternal grandparents are Heidi and Mark Forde. The paternal grandparents are Jody and Mandy McDonald.
