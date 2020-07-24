Jackson Thomas Gracesqui was born to Amee Patenaude and Luis Gracesqui of Conway, N.H., on July 20, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces. He joins Kyleigh Doe, 7. The maternal grandparents are Lori and William Wrigley of Ossipee, N.H. The paternal grandparents are Marcelina Gonzales of Amsterdam, N.Y. The great-grandparents are Judy and Phillip Morrill, of Topsham, Maine, and Bob and Vicki Jackson of Presque Isle, Maine.
