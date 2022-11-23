Jack Lee Rivers was born to Amanda Marie Rivers and Noah Joseph Rivers of Fryeburg, Maine, on Nov. 22, 2022, at Memorial Hospital at 3073 White Mountain Highway in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce. He joins Nora Lee, 3. The maternal grandparents are Shannon Lee and Kelly Lee of Brownfield, Maine. The paternal grandparents are Jacqueline Rivers and Jonathan Rivers of Madison, Maine.

