Isaiah Scott Drew was born to Jennifer Cheek and Michael Drew of Albany, N.H., on Feb. 8, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces. He joins Dominic Drew, 17, and Araya Drew, 9. The paternal grandmother is Maxine Cheek of Center Conway, N.H. The paternal great-grandparents are the late Irene Pfeferstein (baby born on her birthday) and the late Daisy Collins.
