Isaiah Cade Voisine was born to Andrea and Matthew Voisine of Center Conway, N.H., on July 13, 2021, at the Family Birth Center at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces. He joins Everett, 4. The maternal grandparents are Dennis and Debbie Therrien of Gorham, N.H. The paternal grandparents are Don and Diane Voisine of Swanzey, N.H.

