Isabelle Leighton Koeppel was born to Erik Koeppel and Dominique Brooke Dodge of Jackson, N.H., on Aug. 31, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces. The grandparents are Diana Lee Koepell of Sarasota, Fla.; and Fritz Koeppel; and Joseph Brookes Dodge III and Roxanne Bouchard Dodge of Jackson. The great-grandparents are Wilmer Smith and Elizabeth Leighton Smith of East Conway, N.H.; Joseph Brookes Dodge II and Ann Schafer Dodge of Jackson; Ida Koeppel of Wadengnil, Switzerland; and Richard Bouchard and Barbara Bouchard of Berlin, N.H.

