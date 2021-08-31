Hudson Robert Kidder was born to Alexander M. Kidder and Victoria L. Quint of Conway, N.H., on July 6, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces. The maternal grandparents are Sarah Burke Gauthier of Dummer, N.H., and Burnham E. Quint III of Conway. The paternal grandparents are Michelle Kidder of Center Conway, N.H., and Ross Kidder of Center Conway. The maternal great-grandparents are Thomas and Jacqwelyn Burke of Intervale, N.H., and Burnham and Rhoda Quint of Conway. The paternal great-grandparents are Mark and Jacqueline Vaillancourt of Island Pond, Vt., and Sandra Kidder of Center Conway.

