Howl Wynn Bennington was born to Stephanie And Aron Bennington of Conway, N.H., on March 21, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 9 pounds, 0.3 ounces. He joins Lucas Benninton, 8, and Rowan Bennington, 4.
