Haylee Rose Nason was born to Steven and Nicole Nason of Freedom, N.H., on April 1, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 9 pounds, 2 ounces. The maternal grandparents are Debra Hardy of Mansfield, Mass., and J. Hardy of North Attleboro, Mass. The paternal grandparents are John and Kathy Nason of Freedom and Gloria Stevenson of Monticello, N.Y. The maternal great-grandparents are Paul and Rosalie Vacca of Mansfield, Mass. The paternal great-grandparents are Nettie Nason of Freedom and Bob and Diane Stevenson of Hartly, Del.

