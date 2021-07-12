Harper Elizabeth Wilson was born July 8, 2021, at the Family Birthing Center at Memorial Hospital in North Conway. She weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces.
Her parents are Chelsea Arsenault and Colby Wilson of Effingham.
She joins sister Julia, age 2.
Maternal grandparents are Paul and Beverly Arsenault of East Wakefield, N.H. and Sheila Caswell of Georgia. Paternal grandparents are Kelly and Kenny Wilson of Sanbornville, N.H. and Nicole Canney of Maine.
