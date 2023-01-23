Griffin Mitchell Thorney Ferguson was born to Kathryn and Ian Ferguson of Tamworth, N.H., on Jan. 14, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces. The grandparents are Lisa Ferguson and Jon Deveneau of Madison, N.H.; Scott Ferguson and Dawn Ferguson of Fryeburg, Maine; Pat Thorney of Conway, N.H.; and Ed Thorney and Jill Gibbons of Lakeville, Conn. The great-grandparents are Paul and Lynne Ramsey of Hanover, Maine.

