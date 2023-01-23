Griffin Mitchell Thorney Ferguson was born to Kathryn and Ian Ferguson of Tamworth, N.H., on Jan. 14, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces. The grandparents are Lisa Ferguson and Jon Deveneau of Madison, N.H.; Scott Ferguson and Dawn Ferguson of Fryeburg, Maine; Pat Thorney of Conway, N.H.; and Ed Thorney and Jill Gibbons of Lakeville, Conn. The great-grandparents are Paul and Lynne Ramsey of Hanover, Maine.
Get the paper in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Conway eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Latest News
- Kennett girls ski to second in season-opener at Great Glen
- Hassan soars like an Eagle in KHS flight simulator
- Eight jump in the lake for a good cause
- Kennett girls 'gut' out road win at Merrimack Valley; top Berlin
- FA boys take Poland by storm, 69-46
- How the paid parking program budget breaks down
- KHS sweeps season series with Berlin 59-31
- Conway selectmen could still redo parking article
Most Popular
Articles
- Teen skier dies in Gunstock accident
- Body found in pickup on Henderson Road, police investigating
- Gilford teen dies after ski accident at Gunstock
- Inferno reduces Wolfeboro supermarket to rubble
- Memorial Hospital to become a landlord?
- Town: Paid parking plan is legal
- Obituary: Matthew Richard Hall
- Will tweak to definition of residential dwelling unit affect STRs?
- Separate STR article added to proposed construction moratorium
- Making history at Bartlett church
Images
Videos
Commented
- Linda Dionne: Take on Goliath and support fight against Fish and Game (10)
- Walter Davis: Like it or not, to get more oil we have to deal with corrupt countries (3)
- Selectmen now say Settlers' mural is illegal sign (3)
- Budgeteers host heated meeting over paid parking (2)
- Michael Kerins: Many Americans still gripped by idiocy and swallowing lies (2)
- Ossipee seeks new police chief (2)
- Eugene Long: Hospitals, docs like c-sections births because of the money (2)
- Larry Gomes: Make a New Year’s resolution to tame big government (1)
- Anna Marie Lutz: No more common sense in Berlin or America (1)
- Jay Burnham: Time for Jim-not-Joe Pietrangelo to end disinformation campaign (1)
- Eagles open Holiday Bash on a winning note, 72-12 (1)
- Jim Pietrangelo: I don't need to resort to playing the race card as my critics did (1)
- Jim Pietrangleo: Burnham didn't let facts get in the way of his critique of me (1)
- Jim Pietraneglo: Burnham has nothing but slights and falsehoods, no ideas (1)
- Person on the Street: Thoughts on paid parking (1)
- Jonna Carter: Serenity now (1)
- Ryan Shepard: Energy should be spent on preserving murals, not enforcement (1)
- Jerry Knirk: Gerrymandering the county (1)
- Bill Fein: Limiting debt helps preserve our independence (1)
- Larry Gomes: Make a New Year’s resolution to tame big government (1)
- Town: Paid parking plan is legal (1)
- Kerry Cowley: What once was a charming town is crumbling at a very fast rate (1)
- Economic council presents annual awards at meeting (1)
- Berlin Unified basketball - team defense (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.