Greyson William Littlefield was born to Lisa Barbour and Jeffrey Littlefield of Eaton, N.H., on May 13, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 6 pounds, 7.7 ounces. He joins Charlie, 6. The grandparents are Dave Barbour of Conway, N.H., the late Michelle Broyer of Fryeburg, Maine, Angela and David Caplette of Conway and Jeffrey and Dauna Littlefield of Ossipee, N.H. The great-grandparents are Penny Kimball of Conway, Sheila and Norman Littlefield of Tamworth, N.H., and John Silva of Newburyport, Mass.

