Greyson William Littlefield was born to Lisa Barbour and Jeffrey Littlefield of Eaton, N.H., on May 13, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 6 pounds, 7.7 ounces. He joins Charlie, 6. The grandparents are Dave Barbour of Conway, N.H., the late Michelle Broyer of Fryeburg, Maine, Angela and David Caplette of Conway and Jeffrey and Dauna Littlefield of Ossipee, N.H. The great-grandparents are Penny Kimball of Conway, Sheila and Norman Littlefield of Tamworth, N.H., and John Silva of Newburyport, Mass.
Get the paper in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Conway eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Latest News
- River Road closures to end at 7 p.m. Thursday
- Law Enforcement Special Olympics Torch Run Friday
- Conway three-car crash sends two to hospital
- 'Flat Panda' gets selectmen to spill their secrets
- Ossipee selectmen to fill vacancy; mull gas station
- Racing fundraiser planned for the state champs
- Ossipee Rotary holds annual Student Recognition Night
- Tamworth may offer parents school choices
Most Popular
Articles
- Paving begins on Mount Washington Valley Rec Path
- Agape pastor faces domestic assault charges
- Raucous hearing on proposed Effingham gas station
- Judge hears case of neighbors vs. humane society
- Sunday marks 24 years since Angel Torres went missing
- Humane Society seeks to let dogs out, be good neighbor
- Clement finally gets Conway School Board seat
- Conway may start licensing, inspecting all rentals
- Back from Baja: Team 603 masters Mexican 1000
- Stunt pilots to practice at Fryeburg airport
Images
Videos
Commented
- Maureen Ferguson: Rather sad for Jonna to call someone soulless scumbag (4)
- AJ Hunter: It is possible to create a balance between STRs and residents (3)
- Susan Rheault: Masks do work, and Democrats are not Communists (3)
- State Supreme Court sides with STR owner (3)
- Susan Rheault: Where the MAGA budget-cutters when Trump ballooned deficit? (3)
- Franklin Stephenson: President is using racism to attempt to hold on to power (2)
- Art Mathisen, his time at Memorial Hospital and what lies ahead. (2)
- Paul Kennison: Keep hateful, bigoted mindset away from children (2)
- Dick Devens: The presidential candidate with the most votes should win (2)
- Kevin Costner’s estranged wife Christine Baumgartner ‘unhappy with his workload before split’ (2)
- Christina Milotte: Truth is it is the sad, uneducated white men who are racist (2)
- Michael Corthell: Carnism fosters and indifference to the plight of animals (2)
- Conway ZBA OKs housing development’s variance (2)
- 'It was for the best!' Thomas Markle speaks out about Meghan not attending the coronation (2)
- Sam Sarson: Most drivers ignore pedestrians trying to cross the street (1)
- Ann Borges: Reforming gun laws better than thoughts and prayers (1)
- Joseph Dorsett Sr.: Communist Party is close to completing 45 goals in U.S. (1)
- Christopher Bellis, Sarah Stowe and Amber Theriault: Imagine (1)
- Mayor Grenier recognized by Democrats for efforts to make a difference (1)
- Clement finally gets Conway School Board seat (1)
- Gloria Aspinall: Opposed to plan for hunting and trapping bobcats (1)
- Senate kills cannabis bill, voting along party lines (1)
- Jonna Carter: What's Old is New Again (1)
- Anita Burroughs: Time For New Leadership in Carroll County (1)
- Humane Society seeks to let dogs out, be good neighbor (1)
- Quddus Snyder: Kill the Casino (1)
- Cynthia Muse: When the primary is over, GOP will fall in line for Trump (1)
- Kristina Snyder: Disheartening that Fish and Game wants to trap bobcats (1)
- N.H. Senate to vote on cannabis Thursday (1)
- David Brooks: The Second Phase of the Biden Presidency (1)
- Sam Farrington: The short-term rental epidemic in Conway (1)
- Rolling Stones camped in van to see idol Buddy Guy live (1)
- Badasses from the 'Burg cancer fundraiser is Tuesday (1)
- Conway may start licensing, inspecting all rentals (1)
- Jonna Carter: Tuckered Out (1)
- Walter Davis: One word describes Donald Trump's town hall on CNN: Scary (1)
- New deadlines loom in Leavitt's mural case (1)
- Sandra Ringelstein: When public money is diverted from institutions they fail (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.