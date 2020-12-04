Greyson Scott Theriault was born to Erica Lynn Theriault and Matthew Tyler Theriault of West Ossipee, N.H., on Dec. 2, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 9 pounds, 7 ounces. He joins Rylee Lynn Theriault, 5. The grandparents are Scott and Terri Eldridge of Tamworth, N.H.; and Robert and Darlene Theriault of East Burke, Vt.
