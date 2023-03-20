Greyson Gabriel Bishop was born to Angel Applehans and Mattew Bishop of North Conway, N.H., on March 16, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway. He weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces He joins Rose Lovely of Norway, Maine, 25, Silvia Shappell of Oxford, Maine, 24, and Taylor Bishop of North Conway, 18. The grandparents are Ed Applehans Jr. of Oxford, Maine, Judith Applehans of Pascagoula, Miss., Joan Bishop of North Conway and Maurice Bishop of Marco Island, Fla. The great-grandmother is Donna Perkins of West Paris, Maine.

