Foster Eli Eastwood was born to Maya and Dillon Eastwood of Albany, N.H. on Nov. 27, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces. The maternal grandparents are Vikki Tinkham and Chris Bernier. The paternal grandparents are Lisa and Chet Eastwood of Conway, N.H.
