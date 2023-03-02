Finlay James Fitzgerald was born to Stephanie and Brian Fitzgerald of North Conway, N.H., on Feb. 24, 2023, at the Family Birthing Center at Memorial Hospital in North Conway. She weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces. She joins Cameron Jay Fitzgerald, 3. The maternal grandmother is Pamela Turnbull of Brewster, Mass. The paternal grandparents are Donna and Kevin Fitzgerald of St. James, N.C.
