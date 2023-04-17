Ezra Markham Labbe was born to Casandra Mercer and Marc Labbe on April 15, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces. He joins Seamus Daley, 11, Mikaela Labbe, 9, Charlotte Labbe, 8, Oakleigh Labbe, 15 months and Olivia Labbe, 16. The grandparents are Kandis Boyer of San Antonio, Texas, and Mike and Diane Labbe of Berlin, N.H.
