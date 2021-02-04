Everleigh Rose Warren was born to Melissa Cheek and Stephen Warren of Center Conway, N.H., on Jan. 29, 2021, at the Family Birth Center at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 6 pounds, 10.5 ounces. She joins Hailey Warren, 15, Faith Warren, 10, and Bryson Warren, 3.5 years. The maternal grandparents are Maxine Cheek of Center Conway, N.H., and Jeff Beaton of Lancaster, N.H. The paternal grandparents are Walter (deceased) and Jennifer Warren of Fryeburg, Maine. The maternal great-grandparents are Irene Pfeferstein of Center Conway and Melvin Pfeferstein (deceased) of Baltimore, Md. The paternal great-grandparents are Irving Shaw of North Fryeburg, Maine, and Roselene Adams of Fla.

