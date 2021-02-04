Everleigh Rose Warren was born to Melissa Cheek and Stephen Warren of Center Conway, N.H., on Jan. 29, 2021, at the Family Birth Center at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 6 pounds, 10.5 ounces. She joins Hailey Warren, 15, Faith Warren, 10, and Bryson Warren, 3.5 years. The maternal grandparents are Maxine Cheek of Center Conway, N.H., and Jeff Beaton of Lancaster, N.H. The paternal grandparents are Walter (deceased) and Jennifer Warren of Fryeburg, Maine. The maternal great-grandparents are Irene Pfeferstein of Center Conway and Melvin Pfeferstein (deceased) of Baltimore, Md. The paternal great-grandparents are Irving Shaw of North Fryeburg, Maine, and Roselene Adams of Fla.
Latest News
- Bartlett school meeting in March, voting in May
- Film highlights affordable housing push in Conway
- Eight Conway staff quarantining due to COVID
- One fans opinion: Brady will be super on Sunday
- Four-story, 105-room hotel proposed in Intervale
- Raiders finally hit the hardwood; open with a win
- M&D, White Mountains Pride team for 'Standing on Ceremony' Feb. 13
- Review: 'Palmer' tells a familiar story well
Daily eReach Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Conway eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Conway Breaking News
Get the latest news first, with up to the minute coverage of local events. Signup Today!
Most Popular
Articles
- Tamworth vaccine clinic is shutting down
- TD Bank closing Conway Village branch in April
- Valley Voice: Passing of last Shaw twin, who taught world to sing
- Historic Center Conway property to be razed
- Vaccination clinic runs smoothly in N. Conway
- Criticism mounts about COVID-19 vaccine rollout
- Conway town manager has COVID, shutting town hall
- Storm dumps season's biggest snowfall
- Plea deals to be offered in decapitation/murder
- Woman charged in decapitation case to get bail hearing
Images
Videos
Commented
- Locals give firsthand account of D.C. chaos (5)
- Ann M. Haralambie: Those who call for unity should accept election results (4)
- Tom McLaughlin: Fear worse than virus (3)
- Graham Selby: Here's why the Confederate battle flag is offensive (3)
- David Porter: Will not return to restaurant where masks aren’t worn (3)
- Birders in camo mistaken for terrorists in Gorham (2)
- Christopher James Spinney: America, please wake up for the love of God (2)
- Tele-Talk question: Should the town of Conway charge for parking at recreation sites, and if so, how much? (2)
- Parking fees coming to 3 Conway rec sites (2)
- Michael Knudson: What was BLM activist doing at the Capitol insurgency? (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.