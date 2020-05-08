Evelyn Vera Emmons was born to Ryan and Grace Emmons, of Topanga, Calif., on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. She weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces. She was delivered at home at 10:45 p.m. by midwives, with Grace’s twin sisters, Madeline and Alison Hirshan, supporting her. Evelyn joins the family dog, Ice, at home. The grandparents are Adam and Elaine Hirshan of Gilford, N.H., and Robert and Christine Emmons of Santa Barbara, Calif.
Latest News
- Wheel Family Fun: Climbing Bear Notch a different way
- Administrator: County nursing home COVID-free
- Eagles may be honored along North-South Road
- Fore — golf courses to open Monday
- Ready, set, go: Valley retailers prepare to open
- The Week in Review: May 2-8, 2012
- Property of the Week: Charming colonial in Tamworth
- Real Estate Corner: Tiny house blues
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Conway eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Conway Breaking News
Get the latest news first, with up to the minute coverage of local events. Signup Today!
Most Popular
Articles
- AMC closes huts, lodging facilities for summer season
- Obituary: John M. Nesbitt
- Maine's mask rule starts today
- Obituary: Kimberly Alexandra Mehaffey
- Obituary: Faylene Joyce Rogers
- New Waldorf-themed charter school in town
- Tamworth residents fret over COVID testing site
- Conway plans to regulate outdoor dining
- Bartlett man hunt ends with one man in custody
- Do-over for hair salon reopening guidance?
Images
Videos
Commented
- Locals plead with Sununu not to open campgrounds (19)
- More groups urge closing campgrounds (15)
- Stephan Losshut: Be civil now because later you'll want our money (10)
- Petition: 'Gov. Sununu, close campgrounds to protect our citizens' (9)
- Trailhead closure enforcement questioned (8)
- Michael Corthell: After comment about total authority, Trump needs to go (5)
- Tamworth among 5 new COVID test sites (4)
- Pandemic to blow hole in Conway budget (4)
- Mathew Plache: Cape Codder seems to think we are unruly dogs (3)
- Ossipee selectmen mulled furloughing town workers (3)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.