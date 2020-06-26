Evelyn Elizabeth Howard was born to Brooke Downing and Nathan Howard of Freedom, N.H., on June 22, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces. The maternal grandparents are Linda Hill and Michael Downing of Tamworth, N.H. The paternal grandparents are Wendy and Keith Nadeau of Silver Lake, N.H., Roger Howard of Madison, N.H. The great-great-grandmother is Marilyn Hill Chapie of Bartlett, N.H.

