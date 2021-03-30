Evangeline Marina Masterson was born to Trisha Masterson and Zackary Estes of Tuftonborough, N.H., on March 25, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces. She joins Valena McElhany, 4. The maternal grandparents are Theresa Enokian. The paternal grandmother is Leslie Hobbs.
