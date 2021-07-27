Evangeline "Evie" Sullivan Haine was born to Patrick and Ashley Haine of Conway, N.H., at June 27, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces. She joins Anna, 5. The maternal grandmother is Anne Minja King Kim. The paternal grandparents are David and Lesbia Haine. The maternal great-grandparent is Jong OK Kim of Falls Church, Va. The paternal great-grandparents areMary Sullivan Haine of Conway and Lesbia Serrano Rivas of San Jose, Costa Rica .

