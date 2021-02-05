Emmalena Cairn Rose Wellinghurst was born to Aysia Morency and Isaak Wellinghurst of Madison, N.H., on Jan. 25, 2021, at the Family Birthing Center at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces. The maternal grandparents are Amelia Burgess of Wolfeboro, N.H., and John Morency of Somerville, Mass. The paternal grandparents are Kathy Jo Shackford and Paul Shackford of Madison. The paternal great-grandparents are Karen Wellinghurst of Chocorua, N.H., and Pat Shackford of Madison.
