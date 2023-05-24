Ember Torrie Luke was born to Nico Bulpett and Emmett Luke of Effingham, N.H., on May 21, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces. She joins Holly Luke, 5. The grandparents are Josh Bulpett and Melinda Ellis of Springfield, Maine; Barbara Ross of Effingham; David and Elaine Luke of Ossipee, N.H.; and Tammy and Richard McPherson of Ossipee. The great-grandmother is Margaret Kennedy of Dudley, Mass.

