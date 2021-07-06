Ellora Lee Philibert was born to Coleen McCarthy Bedard of Conway, N.H., and Brandon Philibert of Tamworth, N.H., on June 16, 2021, at the Family Birthing Center at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces. She joins Avery Philibert, 7. The maternal grandparents are Sara Macarthy and Harold Bedard of Fryeburg, Maine. The paternal grandfather is Kevin Philibert of Tamworth. The great-grandparents are Terry and Frank McCarthy of Conway and Beverly and Paul Philibert of Manchester, N.H.

