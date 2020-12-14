Elliott Scott Amaral was born to Ashlee McGonagle and Ronald Amaral of Albany N.H., on Nov. 23, 2020, at 8:56 p.m. at Memorial Hospital in North Conway N.H. He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces. He joins Veronica Amaral, 21, and Rylee Amaral 2½. The maternal grandparents are Paul McGonagle and Donna McGonagle of Brownfield, Maine. The paternal grandparents are Patricia Amaral and Jon Silvia of Tamworth, N.H.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.