Ean Timothy Steven Colcord was born to Ayla Farley and Ean Colcord of Brunswick, Maine, on Nov. 30, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces. He joined Hope Colcord, 2. The grandparents are Ariane Sprengling of Effingham, N.H., and Michael Farley of Brunswick Maine; and Jerilee Chambers of New York and Michael Colcord of Franklin, N.H.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.