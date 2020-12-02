Ean Timothy Steven Colcord was born to Ayla Farley and Ean Colcord of Brunswick, Maine, on Nov. 30, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces. He joined Hope Colcord, 2. The grandparents are Ariane Sprengling of Effingham, N.H., and Michael Farley of Brunswick Maine; and Jerilee Chambers of New York and Michael Colcord of Franklin, N.H.
Latest News
- Carroll commissioners draft county budget
- White Horse abandons Old Granite Road project
- Supreme Court rules against Great Dane owner
- Many Dems skip swearing-in ceremony in Durham
- Red Parka, Jackson Town Hall shut due to COVID
- Child Advocate publishes 2020 annual report, pandemic dominated in productive year
- Birth: Ean Timothy Steven Colcord
- Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center receives donation
Daily eReach Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Conway eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Conway Breaking News
Get the latest news first, with up to the minute coverage of local events. Signup Today!
Most Popular
Articles
- Retired Patriot among group building 4-wheeler rec park
- Ski areas: Changes coming to the slopes
- Group purchases land near Jericho State Park for off-road recreation park
- Closing Conway school is back on the table
- Property of the Week: Charming Madison Hobbit house
- Conway tax rate set to drop again
- Obituary: Lois Jean Garland
- Madison officials investigating trailer fire
- Berlin Police investigating death of infant
- That's the spirit: Cathedral Ledge Distillery to open soon
Images
Videos
Commented
- Jessica Bellamy: We can decarbonize our economy simply by going vegan (5)
- Quddus Snyder: To my Trumpster friends: Don't cry, you'll get over it (4)
- Paul Schuepp: Conway Daily Sun can do better than promote fake news (4)
- Larry Winefield: Payback including seeing Trump in chains and orange jumpsuit (3)
- Jeanne Beller: Walmart putting profits ahead of public safety (3)
- William Marvel: Flatheads: Part 1 (3)
- Barry Ennis: Stores should require, not ask, customers to mask up (2)
- Then & Now: One grand hotel that did not go up in smoke (2)
- Tele-Talk responses: Do you think New Hampshire should join Maine and Massachusetts in requiring masks to be worn in public? (2)
- New Campground Owner wants to move ahead with developing site (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.