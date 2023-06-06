Dutton Scott Eldridge was born to Ben and Danielle Eldridge of Effingham, N.H., on June 6, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces. The grandparents are Timothy and Jessica Eldridge of Effingham and Tricia Jeffers of Chocorua, N.H. The great-grandparents are Norman and Kira Eldridge of Center Ossipee, N.H., Ann Johnson of Freedom, N.H. and June and Charlie Saucier of Freedom.
Get the paper in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Conway eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Latest News
- Police seek help identifying body found on I-93
- Chamber highlights community members in new initiative
- Forest Service leads tour of possible prescribed burn sites
- Wheels: Small trucks
- Nursing home fined $101,000 for COVID violation
- Conway Rec announces Lake Winnipesaukee buffet cruise
- Saco River Family Camping awards scholarship to Kennett senior
- Delegation chooses McGee as new county commissioner
Most Popular
Articles
- Obituary: James Kenneth Yamartino Jr.
- Official says don't use rec path during business hours
- Wheat repeats as Division II champ; breaks school records
- Logging accident claims life of Berlin man
- After 'Golden Pond': Thompson hits the road with new novel
- Bartlett protester pays return visit to fishing derby
- Police release details about Conway post office crash
- Panera Bread a possible tenant at Settlers
- Service: Rene Bolduc
- Is school closure committee closing down?
Images
Videos
Commented
- Paul Kennison: Keep hateful, bigoted mindset away from children (3)
- Susan Rheault: Where the MAGA budget-cutters when Trump ballooned deficit? (3)
- Franklin Stephenson: President is using racism to attempt to hold on to power (2)
- Kevin Costner’s estranged wife Christine Baumgartner ‘unhappy with his workload before split’ (2)
- Christina Milotte: Truth is it is the sad, uneducated white men who are racist (2)
- Beth Ruediger: Men in drag a heralded entertainment tradition (2)
- Nathaniel Gurien: Cannabis Nutcracker (2)
- Michael Corthell: Carnism fosters and indifference to the plight of animals (2)
- Brodie Deshaies: A $2 nightly hotel surcharge will help local property taxpayers (1)
- Ann Borges: Reforming gun laws better than thoughts and prayers (1)
- Christopher Bellis, Sarah Stowe and Amber Theriault: Imagine (1)
- Mayor Grenier recognized by Democrats for efforts to make a difference (1)
- Clement finally gets Conway School Board seat (1)
- Mark Hounsell: Join effort for a local $2 surcharge on hotel rooms, restaurants (1)
- Gloria Aspinall: Opposed to plan for hunting and trapping bobcats (1)
- Steve Angers: How much longer will the school board accept bullying? (1)
- Senate kills cannabis bill, voting along party lines (1)
- Anita Burroughs: Time For New Leadership in Carroll County (1)
- Humane Society seeks to let dogs out, be good neighbor (1)
- Cynthia Muse: When the primary is over, GOP will fall in line for Trump (1)
- Obituary: Jane A. Grubb (1)
- N.H. Senate to vote on cannabis Thursday (1)
- Susan Rheault: Political partisanship is destroying our democracy's image (1)
- David Brooks: The Second Phase of the Biden Presidency (1)
- Sam Farrington: The short-term rental epidemic in Conway (1)
- Badasses from the 'Burg cancer fundraiser is Tuesday (1)
- Conway may start licensing, inspecting all rentals (1)
- Walter Davis: One word describes Donald Trump's town hall on CNN: Scary (1)
- New deadlines loom in Leavitt's mural case (1)
- Conway selectmen to mull licensing pet cats (1)
- Laura Slitt; Why is there always enough food for animals but not people? (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.