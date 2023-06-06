Dutton Scott Eldridge was born to Ben and Danielle Eldridge of Effingham, N.H., on June 6, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces. The grandparents are Timothy and Jessica Eldridge of Effingham and Tricia Jeffers of Chocorua, N.H. The great-grandparents are Norman and Kira Eldridge of Center Ossipee, N.H., Ann Johnson of Freedom, N.H. and June and Charlie Saucier of Freedom.

