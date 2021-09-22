Delaney Maeve Bower was born to Rebekah and Adam Bower of Conway, N.H., on Sept. 19, 2021, on the Family Birthing Center in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces. She joins Bryce, 2. The maternal grandparents are Mary and Bob Gordon of Lowell, Mass. The paternal grandparents are Pat and Sam Bower of Conway. The Paternal great-grandparents are Larry and Cathy Foust.

