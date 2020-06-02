Dax Alton-Bruce Smith was born to Kurstin Stilwell and Joseph Smith of Center Conway, N.H., on May 30, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces. He joins Caleb, 10. The maternal grandparents are Bruce and Mary Stilwell of Huntsville, Ala. The paternal grandmother is Andrea Ela of North Conway, N.H.
