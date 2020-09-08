Cooper Patrick Aikens was born to Mamie Perrault and Justin Aikens of Silver Lake, N.H., on Sept. 2, 2020, at the Family Birth Center at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces. He joins Peyton Aikens, 6. The maternal grandparents are Janet Pelletier of Berlin, N.H., and Marcel Perrault of Berlin. The paternal grandmother is Angela McDonough of Berlin. The paternal great-grandmother is Beverly Aikens of Berlin.
Latest News
- UNH Cooperative Extension offices reopening on limited basis
- Payroll vendor offers solution to Carroll County woes
- Fish and Game responds twice to Mount Chocorua
- Help Wanted: Christmas Farm Inn and Spa is hiring
- Conway selectmen have stalemate over library trustee pick
- County nursing home announces first COVID-19 death
- Wheels: Erin's road trip
- School starts in SAU 9 with few glitches
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Conway eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Conway Breaking News
Get the latest news first, with up to the minute coverage of local events. Signup Today!
Most Popular
Articles
- Protest stunt suspends canoe at Cathedral Ledge
- Old rec building to be razed; asbestos found
- Ossipee man shot by troopers said to be paralyzed
- Valley businesses feel pain of low employee base
- Area gears up for blockbuster weekend
- Conway selectmen get look at new town hall
- Developer: Look for Market Basket in fall 2021
- Obituary: James Allen Turlington
- Protesters suspend canoe, giant flag from Cathedral Ledge
- Berlin Middle/High School reopening plan
Images
Videos
Commented
- Quddus Synder: Anyone who hosts a Trump 2020 sign also means they endorse Trump's lies (7)
- Stacy Downs: After Mass. woman goes to the bathroom on my lawn, I've had it (4)
- George Clausen: Consider attacks by liberals and affirmation of your patriotism (4)
- Martin Call: Census taker didn't bother to knock on my door (3)
- Lindsay Ware: McLaughlin's mention of Portland shooting is another example of his racism (3)
- Michael Kerins: Letter-writer had facts wrong in connecting BLM and ActBlue (3)
- Gregory S. Wallace: To avoid getting hit, cyclists should ride against traffic (3)
- Jim Hrdlicka: A church that does not welcome all isn't a credible church (3)
- A little rain doesn't dampen Fryeburg BLM protest (3)
- Madison starts school Monday; masks not required at all times (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.