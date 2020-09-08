Cooper Patrick Aikens was born to Mamie Perrault and Justin Aikens of Silver Lake, N.H., on Sept. 2, 2020, at the Family Birth Center at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces. He joins Peyton Aikens, 6. The maternal grandparents are Janet Pelletier of Berlin, N.H., and Marcel Perrault of Berlin. The paternal grandmother is Angela McDonough of Berlin. The paternal great-grandmother is Beverly Aikens of Berlin.

